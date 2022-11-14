×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nato | ukraine | russia

NATO's Stoltenberg: Up to Ukraine What Terms for Talks With Russia Are Acceptable

jens stoltenberg speaks at a press conference
NATO's general secretary Jens Stoltenberg (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty)

Monday, 14 November 2022 08:40 AM EST

It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, adding NATO's role was to support Kyiv.

"It is for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms are acceptable. It is for us to support them," he said during a press conference with members of the Dutch government in The Hague.

"We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia (...) They still control large parts of Ukraine (...) What we should do is strengthen Ukraine's hand," Stoltenberg added. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, adding NATO's role was to support Kyiv. "It is for Ukraine to decide what kind of...
nato, ukraine, russia
103
2022-40-14
Monday, 14 November 2022 08:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved