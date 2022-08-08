NATO Allies Train for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Attacks

Medical experts from 13 countries recently gathered in the Czech Republic to train with NATO allies for a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) attack, Newsweek reports.

Over four days, participants dealt with simulated casualties and shared knowledge at a former chemical and biological testing site in Tisá, which is close to the German border, while British navy personnel and marines demonstrated the United Kingdom’s techniques.

According to Newsweek, the Commando Forward Surgical Group of the U.K.’s Commando Logistic Regiment headed the joint casualty decontamination area, which would be responsible for decontaminating people exposed to a CBRN attack before moving them to the next level of medical care.

The unit deploys wherever Britain’s Royal Marines do and its responsibility is to treat casualties in the field, according to Newsweek.

"Scenarios like this are needed to keep us grounded and prepared to efficiently treat and care for real-time CBRN casualties we may expect during operations," Medical Assistant Jack Franklin told the news outlet. "As the casualty decontamination area medical team is very small, everyone must be able to take a step back, think and assess the situation.”

Franklin added that the training “was crucial for the triage medic” who makes the decision about who receives treatment first based on established protocols.

“In real-time, this will be a very difficult job,” he said.

In the contamination area, members of the U.K.’s Royal Marines Band Service reportedly worked in tandem with the surgical group, providing basic medical treatment and assessing patient injuries.

Newsweek reports that, while band members are known for their musical ability, they are also fully-trained military members and routinely provide medical support.

During the Czech Republic exercises, the medics and Band Service personnel assembled the casualty decontamination area in 12 minutes and 45 seconds – the fastest time in 10 years, according to Newsweek.

The live exercises followed theory, practicals and medical simulation segments of an alliance essential training program that keeps medical teams at the ready.

Actors who played casualties were made up with mock injuries, also known as moulage, to give a sense of realism to the training.

"From a Royal Marine's perspective, it was a great insight into how the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Band Service work together during an exercise like this and observing the medical treatment itself," Marine George Blake told Newsweek.