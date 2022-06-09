×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: NATO | Stoltenberg

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Has Shingles, Cancels Berlin Visit

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Has Shingles, Cancels Berlin Visit

Thursday, 09 June 2022 06:00 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called off a series of in-person meetings in Germany and Romania because he has contracted shingles after having a coronavirus infection last month, his office said Thursday.

“The Secretary General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person. He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home,” a NATO official said.

The 63-year old former Norwegian prime minister had been due to attend meetings in Berlin on Thursday with Germany’s chancellor and with the country’s defense minister.

Stoltenberg, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted the coronavirus in early May and was forced to work from home as NATO foreign ministers met in Berlin.

Shingles is caused by the herpes virus that causes chickenpox. It often surfaces as a skin rash with blisters. It can be particularly painful for adults.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called off a series of in-person meetings in Germany and Romania because he has contracted shingles after having a coronavirus infection last month, his office said Thursday."The Secretary General will conduct his planned visit to...
NATO,Stoltenberg
149
2022-00-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved