NATO Chief: NKorea-Russia Ties a Threat to US Security

The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea are not only a threat to European security, but also for the United States, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Thursday.

"Russia is delivering the latest technology into North Korea in return for North Korean help with the war against Ukraine and this is a threat not only to the European part of NATO but also to the U.S.," Rutte said before a meeting with European leaders in Budapest.

"I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we face these threats collectively."