WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nato | security | north korea | russia | troops | war | ukraine

NATO Chief: NKorea-Russia Ties a Threat to US Security

Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:17 AM EST

The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea are not only a threat to European security, but also for the United States, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Thursday.

"Russia is delivering the latest technology into North Korea in return for North Korean help with the war against Ukraine and this is a threat not only to the European part of NATO but also to the U.S.," Rutte said before a meeting with European leaders in Budapest.

"I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we face these threats collectively."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea are not only a threat to European security, but also for the United States, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Thursday.
nato, security, north korea, russia, troops, war, ukraine, europe
93
2024-17-07
Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved