NATO Chief: Ukraine Should Be in 'Position of Strength' for Talks With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his country should be able to start talks with Russia from a position of strength, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday, adding that the Western military alliance remained fully supportive of Kyiv.

"We are in this, if necessary, for the long haul. Obviously we want to be in a place where Ukraine, from a position of strength, is able to start talks with Russia, but till that moment comes, he can count on continuing support," said Rutte.