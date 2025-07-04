WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nato | rutte | u.s. | stockpiles | ukraine | aid

NATO's Rutte Calls for Balance between US Stockpiles, Ukraine Aid

Friday, 04 July 2025 08:13 AM EDT

NATO Chief Mark Rutte said on Friday he understands Washington's need to maintain its own weapons stockpiles, but added he hopes for flexibility to ensure Ukraine continues receiving necessary military support.

"I totally understand for the U.S. to make sure that the stockpiles are at a level that we have the collective defense we need," Rutte told reporters after a change-of-command ceremony that saw U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich take over as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

But "we all hope for a level of flexibility to make sure that also Ukraine has what it needs," Rutte added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
NATO Chief Mark Rutte said on Friday he understands Washington's need to maintain its own weapons stockpiles, but added he hopes for flexibility to ensure Ukraine continues receiving necessary military support. "I totally understand for the U.S. to make sure that the...
nato, rutte, u.s., stockpiles, ukraine, aid
99
2025-13-04
Friday, 04 July 2025 08:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved