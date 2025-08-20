NATO Deploys Fighter Jets Following Russian Strikes

NATO deployed fighter jets overnight following Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, reports Fox News.

Romania's Ministry of National Defense said two "Typhoon aircraft belonging to the German Air Force ... were scrambled to monitor the air situation in the border area with Ukraine, in the north of Tulcea County.

"The [Romanian] Ministry of National Defense's air surveillance system identified groups of drones launched by the Russian Federation, which attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube. During the mission, no airborne vehicles were recorded entering national airspace," it added.

It's the second time in three days that allied planes have been scrambled in precautionary moves.

The strikes followed President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in Washington D.C., on Monday as the U.S. president seeks an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Moscow launched 270 drones and 10 missiles, the Ukrainian air force said. Although it said it had downed 230 of the drones, it said 16 sites were struck.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.