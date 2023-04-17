NATO Jets Intercept Russian Intel Plane

NATO fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft that was gathering intelligence near the alliance's airspace, Fox News reported on Monday.

Typhoon fighter jets from the German and Royal Air Force took part in the joint mission to intercept the aircraft, which was flying over the Gulf of Finland and Baltic Sea.

"What this intercept has proven is that together with our German allies, we are able to act with speed and decisiveness to effectively ensure the Alliance’s security," a Royal Air Force pilot said, according to an RAF press release.

A Russian Air Force IL-20 Coot-A intelligence aircraft was one of multiple planes that were identified on radar flying close to the alliance's airspace. The aircraft was escorted through Estonian airspace and then handed over to an escort from the Swedish Air Force.

"We often see Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea and so this was a routine intercept for us," a pilot said. "Nevertheless, the importance of intercepting these aircraft and our commitment to the collective defense of NATO airspace remains steadfast and resolute."

Cmdr. Scott Maccoll, who commands the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing, emphasized in the press release that "this was another demonstration of our readiness and commitment to react at speed to conduct a live intercept," adding that "these combined RAF and German Air Force intercepts continue to enhance NATO cohesion, ensuring seamless cooperation and understanding during these missions."

NATO also intercepted a Russian aircraft near Estonia in March, according to The Associated Press, as part of a bolstering of NATO's defense during Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our allies and partners in the region should remain assured that NATO is here to stay, and the U.K. continues its commitment to collective defense of NATO airspace," Maccoll said.