NATO Agrees Protecting Ukraine Infrastructure Is Priority

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 07:36 AM EST

NATO members agreed at a meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister on Tuesday evening that providing air defense systems to protect the country's infrastructure against Russian attacks has to be a priority, alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"There was a clear agreement around the table last night that to help Ukraine, particularly with its infrastructure, has to be a priority," Rutte told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm confident that allies will follow up in the coming days and weeks in making sure that whatever they can supply to Ukraine will be supplied." 

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 07:36 AM
