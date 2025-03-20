NATO Seeks 30 Percent Boost in Military Capability

NATO is asking each of its 32-member nations to boost their military capability by 30%, and 80% of the members have agreed, Defense News reported.

Further, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Adm. Pierre Vandier said last week he expects full consensus before the NATO summit in The Hague in June.

Vandier, formerly the chief of staff of France's Navy, made the remarks March 12 during a press briefing at the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum. He did not identify which members had agreed to the commitment, according to the report.

Vandier, in charge of defense planning, said NATO seeks to bolster its force posture amid allies being 30% behind on existing capability targets.

"There's a huge hole. We're at a moment in time where everything is important. We're lacking everything, and so we have to be quite astute," Vandier said.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said last week at the White House that the transatlantic military alliance is lagging behind Russia and China in terms of weapons production. Vandier, too, said it's a priority that members help rebuild an arsenal of offensive weapons to ensure deterrence, calling it "extremely important."

"If we want to avoid war, the offensive tools must be sufficiently dissuasive," Vandier said. "Defensive strategies are systematically losing strategies."

The week before hosting Rutte in Washington, President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. might abandon its commitments to the alliance if member countries don't meet defense spending targets. To that end, NATO is expected to agree on higher budget targets ahead of its June summit, though one-third of members in Europe failed to meet their threshold of 2% gross domestic product last year.

"What is certain is that today, the Americans have not said they are disengaging, what we can in fact imagine is that there will be a probable capacity rebalancing," Vandier said. "The issue is not NATO. The issue is the weight of the U.S. in Europe."