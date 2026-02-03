NATO Secretary General Rutte Meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has arrived in Kyiv and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Maidan Nezalezhnosti. The People’s Memorial of National Remembrance," Zelenskyy wrote Tuesday on X.

"A memorial honoring our heroes, warriors, our people who defended Ukraine against the enemy, fought, and made the ultimate sacrifice in this war. Together with @SecGenNATO Mark Rutte, we honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders today. Eternal honor to our warriors.

"Eternal gratitude for their sacrifice and for defending the country. It is our duty to preserve the memory of our fallen heroes."

Rutte's visit comes after Russia attacked Ukraine with 450 drones and over 60 missiles overnight.

Russia and Ukraine said last week they halted strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, but disagreed on the timeframe for the truce.

"🇺🇦 Zelensky: It is important that the Mark Rutte is with us in Ukraine at such a brutal moment of this war, when the Russians have once again disregarded the efforts of the American side," according to The Ukrainian Review.

"Today, Russia carried out a record strike in terms of the use of ballistic missiles. There were 28 cruise missiles, as well as 43 missiles of various types that approach their targets along a ballistic trajectory and can be intercepted only by Patriot systems.

"This means that missiles for these systems are needed and that deliveries must be prompt. I discussed this with Mark today, and I hope we will be able to implement everything we agreed on.

"Thank you, Mark, for your support."

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.