WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nato | mark rutte | members | gdp

NATO's Rutte Envisions Rise in Defense Spending

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 09:21 AM EDT

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Monday that he assumes alliance members will agree to a broad defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product during a summit in The Hague next month.

"I assume that in The Hague we will agree on a high defense spend target of in total 5%," Rutte said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton.

"Let's say that this 5%, but I will not say what is the individual breakup, but it will be considerably north of 3% when it comes to the hard spend, and it will be also a target on defense-related spending," he added.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Rutte had proposed NATO members raise defense spending to 3.5% of their GDP, and a further 1.5% on broader security-related items to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for a 5% target.

NATO aims to agree on the new targets at a summit of alliance leaders in The Hague on June 24-25.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said earlier this month that "Rutte has sent a letter to all NATO members to say that he expects that the commitment at the NATO summit will be 3.5% on hard military spending, to be reached in 2032, and 1.5% on related spending such as on infrastructure, cyber security, and similar things also to be reached by 2032." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Monday that he assumes alliance members will agree to a broad defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product during a summit in The Hague next month.
nato, mark rutte, members, gdp
228
2025-21-27
Tuesday, 27 May 2025 09:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved