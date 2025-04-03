US Seeks Commitment of 5 Percent Defense Spending From NATO Allies

NATO allies should commit to increase their defense spending to at least 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday, as he stressed Washington's own continuing commitment to the alliance.

"We do want to leave here with an understanding that we are on a pathway, a realistic pathway, to every single one of the members committed and fulfilling a promise to reach up to 5% of spending. That includes the U.S.," Rubio said before a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Rubio said the U.S. was "as active as it has ever been" in the NATO alliance.