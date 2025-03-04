US Natgas Prices Soar on Worries about Canada Tariffs

U.S. natural gas futures jumped 10% to a 26-month high on Tuesday on record flows to liquefied natural gas export plants and worries that gas exports from Canada could decline due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Canada supplies about 8% of total U.S. gas demand, including exports - some of which return to Canada.

In 2024, the U.S. consumed about 90.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and exported another 21.1 bcfd via pipelines to Mexico and Canada or as LNG. Most U.S. pipeline exports go to Mexico.

To meet that demand, the U.S. produced around 103.1 bcfd of gas in 2024 and imported most of the rest from Canada.

On Tuesday, the U.S. was on track to pull in around 8.3 bcfd of gas from Canada, down from an average of 9.6 bcfd over the prior seven days, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

That compares with Canadian exports of around 8.6 bcfd in 2024 and an average of 7.6 bcfd over the prior five years (2019-2023), according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to fuel about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

U.S. border states receiving most Canadian gas in 2024 included Idaho (about 2.5 bcfd), Minnesota (about 1.5 bcfd), North Dakota (about 1.3 bcfd), Washington (about 1.3 bcfd) and New York (about 0.6 bcfd), the EIA said.

Much of that gas, however, does not remain in those U.S. border states but flows through to other states.

The six states in the U.S. New England region consumed about 2.5 bcfd of gas in 2024 with roughly 0.5 bcfd coming directly from Canada via pipes to New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, according to the EIA.

The New England region also exported about 0.3 bcfd of gas to Canada in 2024 - mostly from Maine to New Brunswick province.

Most of the gas produced in Canada comes from the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, accounting for roughly 98% of the country's total production in 2023, according to data from Canada Energy Regulator.

In other energy markets, the U.S. imported about 27.2 million megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity from Canada in 2024 and exported around 17.8 million MWh to Canada, according to the EIA.

Like gas, cross-border trade in power occurs all along the U.S.-Canada border.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said that if U.S. tariffs persisted, it would impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to New York, Michigan and Minnesota.