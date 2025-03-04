'Stranded' NASA Astronaut Backs Musk in Rescue Row

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, stranded on the International Space Station since June, said Tuesday he believes Elon Musk's claim that the billionaire proposed an early rescue plan, but it was ultimately rejected by then-President Joe Biden.

Wilmore and fellow astronaut Suni Williams were originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, but their return was complicated when the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they were testing was deemed unsafe for the journey home.

Their prolonged stay has recently become a point of contention, with Musk and President Donald Trump accusing Biden's administration of abandoning the pair to avoid making Musk look like a savior.

"I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says is absolutely factual," said Wilmore, a former Navy test pilot. He admitted he wasn't privy to the ins and outs of the drama, but added, "I believe him. I don't know all those details."

Musk recently clashed online with Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who accused him of lying in a Fox News interview when he claimed the astronauts were abandoned for "political reasons."

Mogensen pointed out that, since the Boeing Starliner was deemed unsafe for return with people aboard, NASA had planned for months to bring Wilmore and Williams back on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which arrived at the ISS in September with two spare seats.

No alternative plan has been publicly discussed, and Crew-9's return has been delayed by SpaceX itself due to setbacks in preparing the Dragon spacecraft for Crew-10, now scheduled for launch on March 12.

Interrupting the standard crew rotation would also be a deviation from protocol, and extended astronaut stays are not unprecedented.

In 2023, Frank Rubio became the first NASA astronaut to spend over a year in space after a meteoroid damaged the Russian Soyuz spacecraft he rode up on.

Similarly, after the Columbia disaster in 2003, when a shuttle disintegrated during re-entry, NASA suspended flights for two years, forcing astronauts to rely on Soyuz and extend their missions.

Musk's response to Mogensen included a slur for people with intellectual disabilities, sparking backlash from the space community. Former NASA astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly defended Mogensen and criticized the SpaceX founder.

"Obviously, we've heard some of these different things that have been said," Wilmore commented. "We have the utmost respect for Mr. Musk, and obviously respect and admiration for our president of the United States, Donald Trump. We appreciate them... and we're thankful that they are in the positions they're in."

Wilmore's remarks come just days after acting NASA administrator Janet Petro raised eyebrows by stating the agency aimed to put "America first," echoing Trump's political slogan.

"We're going to be putting America first, we're making America proud, we're doing this for the US citizens," she said before a private Moon lander touched down on Sunday -- a notable shift from NASA’s longstanding stance that its space achievements were "for all mankind."