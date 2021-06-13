×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Israel | Joe Biden | naftalibennett

Biden Congratulates Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Sunday, 13 June 2021 03:34 PM

President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu and formed a new government.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet," Biden said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations. Israel has no better friend than the United States."

Biden added that he was "fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region."

Bennett responded not long afterwards on Twitter, saying: "Thank you Mr. President! I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations."

Separately, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin congratulated Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz, who will remain in his post in the new government.

Austin said he "looks forward to continuing the important cooperation and dialogue with Minister Gantz to deepen the US-Israel strategic partnership," adding: "The US commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad."

A right-wing Jewish nationalist and former tech millionaire, Bennett is taking over at the helm of an Israeli government pieced together by an eight-party coalition, united only by their shared disdain for the hawkish right-wing Netanyahu.

In a Knesset speech before the vote, the 49-year-old Bennett promised the new government, a coalition of ideologically divergent parties, "represents all of Israel."

© AFP 2021


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu and formed a new government.
naftalibennett
252
2021-34-13
Sunday, 13 June 2021 03:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved