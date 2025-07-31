Myanmar Ends State of Emergency and Its Military Leader Switches Roles to Prepare for the Vote

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government announced on Thursday that it was ending the state of emergency declared after it seized power in 2021 and would restructure administrative bodies to prepare for the new election at the end of the year.

However, the polls planned for an unspecified date in December face serious obstacles, including a civil war raging over most of the country and pledges by opponents of the military rule to derail the election because they believe it can be neither free nor fair.

Under the restructuring, the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, is giving up two posts but will stay at the center of power as acting president.

The development came as the last of seven consecutive six-month, emergency-rule decrees was set to expire Thursday at midnight.

The military imposed emergency rule and created new administrative structures after it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, arresting her and members of her ruling National League for Democracy party. ​​

The military claimed Suu Kyi's government failed to address fraud claims in the 2020 election, though independent observers did not find irregularities.

The emergency decree empowered the military to assume all government functions, giving legislative, judicial and executive powers to Min Aung Hlaing as head of the ruling military council, formally called the State Administration Council.

Under the restructuring, Min Aung Hlaing will have more influence as Myanmar’s acting president even though he has relinquished the job of prime minister to his advisor, Gen. Nyo Saw.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the military’s spokesperson, said that “elections will be held within six months after the emergency period is lifted.”

Also, existing administrative bodies formed after the army takeover, including the State Administration Council, have been now dissolved and all government functions have been handed to the National Defense and Security Council, the spokesperson said.

The council is nominally a constitutional administrative government body, but is in practice controlled by the military. Min Aung Hlaing, as acting president, is already its key member.

MRTV state television also reported that the council has formed a new entity, the State Security and Peace Commission, to monitor the election process, which is also being headed by Min Aung Hlaing, handing him even more power.

MRTV later said other agencies undergoing a reshuffle included the State Election Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The army’s 2021 takeover was met with widespread peaceful protests that security forces suppressed with lethal force, triggering armed resistance and embroiling Myanmar in a civil war.

As of Wednesday, 7,013 people have been killed and 29,471 have been arrested by the security forces since the takeover, according to tallies kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The military government has challenged those tallies.

Opponents and independent analysts estimate the army now controls less than half the country while maintaining a tenacious grip on much of central Myanmar, including the capital, Naypyidaw. It has accelerated counter-offensives to retake areas controlled by opposition forces ahead of the election.

The military originally announced elections for August 2023, but then repeatedly pushed back the date. It remains unclear when a date would be set for the December vote.

Critics say the elections won't be democratic because there is no free media and most leaders of Suu Kyi’s party have been arrested. The plan is widely seen as an attempt to legitimize and maintain the military’s rule.

A separate announcement later Thursday on MRTV said that new states of emergency or martial law would be imposed for 90 days in 63 townships across nine out of the country’s 14 regions.

The report said this was meant to ensure the rule of law and stability in those areas, mostly under the control of armed opposition groups.

The opposition umbrella group calling itself National Unity Government and the powerful ethnic armed groups that have been fighting for greater autonomy have said they would seek to deter the election.

Nay Phone Latt, a National Unity Government spokesperson, said Thursday’s reshuffling was a step to ward creating a “fake” election.

“Nothing will change ... and we will continue to fight until we achieve our goals based on our roadmaps,” Nay Phone Latt said.