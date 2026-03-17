McIlvenna: 'Protected Status' for Muslims - UK's Lesson U.S. Can't Ignore

OPINION

In a development raising red flags across the Atlantic, Britain's Labour government has appointed the UK's first "anti-Muslim hostility tsar" and adopted a new definition of anti-Muslim hostility — reframed from "Islamophobia" — as part of its £4 million social cohesion strategy.

The definition describes such hostility as "a type of racism" targeting "expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness," including prejudicial stereotyping that could incite hatred.

Officials claim it addresses record-high anti-Muslim hate crimes while protecting free speech. Critics, however, see it as a potential censorship tool that could limit scrutiny of Islamic extremism, grooming gangs, or integration challenges.

This UK approach serves as a stark warning for the United States, where parallel efforts to institutionalize protections against "Islamophobia" risk granting one religious group an expanding form of special status — potentially undermining equal treatment under the law, free speech, and focus on national security threats.

The Combating International Islamophobia Act, reintroduced in the 119th Congress as H.R. 959 and S. 805, would establish a State Department office to monitor and combat Islamophobia globally, mandating annual reports and strategies.

Backed by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., it frames supposed rising anti-Muslim bigotry as requiring U.S. leadership.

Opponents warn it could pave the way for domestic mechanisms that equate criticism of radical ideologies with prohibited hate, chilling legitimate debate.

State-level developments add to these concerns.

New Jersey's A1146 (2026-2027) proposes the nation's first state-level definition of Islamophobia for use in civil and criminal cases.

Connecticut has advanced bills to create school working groups on Islamophobia, and California's MENA Inclusion Act (AB 91) expands ethnic recognition, raising concerns about potential speech restrictions.

These initiatives contrast with existing defensive measures.

Since 2010, over 230 anti-Sharia or anti-foreign law bills have been introduced in 43 states, with about 20 enacted to protect constitutional principles, prevent foreign legal doctrines from influencing U.S. courts, and ensure American laws remain paramount.

These laws, often based on "American Laws for American Courts" initiatives, have reinforced the principle that no religious or foreign code supersedes the Constitution and have been important in maintaining the integrity of the legal system.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a leading advocate for expanded protections. Its upcoming 2026 Civil Rights Report notes that complaints have remained at record highs for the third consecutive year, attributing this to governmental "attacks" on Muslim communities, including scrutiny of pro-Palestine activism and surveillance.

CAIR supports federal monitoring, state definitions, anti-bigotry resources, and opposes what it describes as discriminatory anti-Muslim measures, linking increases in complaints to global events.

These U.S. dynamics increasingly mirror — and amplify — the UK's risks of fostering perceptions of preferential treatment.

In Britain, the tsar appointment followed Labour's electoral setbacks, notably the Gorton and Denton by-election, where Muslim voters largely deserted the party for the Greens to punish Labour and thwart Reform UK.

Critics charge that the focus stems from pandering to a "sectarian voting bloc" in Muslim-dense areas like Birmingham, Newham, and Blackburn — prioritizing anti-Muslim hostility measures over Islamist extremism, which the government's own strategy identifies as the foremost cohesion threat.

This approach, some argue, breeds resentment by signaling special shields while downplaying tougher integration or extremism issues.

In America, analogous risks loom if anti-Islamophobia policies favor group-specific interests over uniform law enforcement or confronting radical influences.

Free speech defenders maintain that such efforts blur critical distinctions, equating valid critique with racism and politicizing hate in ways that erode trust across society.

As Ramadan unfolds amid immigration enforcement debates, rising anti-Muslim rhetoric concerns, and international conflicts, the expansion of "protected status" for one group threatens to deepen divisions, heighten resentment, and challenge the bedrock principle of equal rights for all.

America's enduring strength rests on equal protection under the law and uncompromising free speech as bulwarks against government overreach and external threats.

Without strong resistance, identity-driven Democratic initiatives — or even reactive responses — could solidify a troubling precedent, fracturing national unity and emboldening real dangers.

The UK's trajectory should alarm every American.

When governments begin creating special tsars, definitions, and monitoring for one faith while extremism rises elsewhere, the drift toward unequal status — and diminished freedoms — gains dangerous momentum.

Thankfully, America's proactive anti-Sharia safeguards offer a proven model for vigilance that other nations could learn from.

Peter McIlvenna is a British cultural commentator, Christian advocate, and host of "Hearts of Oak." He was National Campaign Manager for the UK Independence Party and is chief of staff to Lord Pearson in the House of Lords. He speaks on free speech, Christian values, and Islamisation of the West, and is a fellow of the Institute for the American Future and American Freedom Alliance.