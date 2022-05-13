×
Tags: Musk | Twitter

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal 'temporarily on Hold'

Friday, 13 May 2022 07:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

It's another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire’s planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn’t clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.

Musk,Twitter
