Putin: Expecting West to Impose Sanctions, Whatever Russia Does

(AP)

Monday, 21 February 2022 03:06 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he believed the West would impose sanctions against Moscow regardless of what actions Russia takes with regard to Ukraine.

He also said his country had every right to take retaliatory measures.

Putin said Russia has the right to protect its security and said Russia would never abandon its sovereignty and national values.

Already this week, Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — a move that will severely ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that his country could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


