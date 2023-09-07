×
Tags: moscow | ukraine | uranium | russia | threat | warning | war

Kremlin Warns US on Giving Ukraine Depleted Uranium Shells

Thursday, 07 September 2023 07:23 AM EDT

The Kremlin said Thursday the United States would have to answer for the "very sad" consequences of its decision to provide depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine.

Ingesting or inhaling quantities of uranium – even depleted uranium – is dangerous: It depresses renal function and raises the risk of developing a range of cancers.

Opponents of the weapons, such as the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons, say the dust created by such weapons can be breathed in, while munitions which miss their target can poison groundwater and soil.

Countries such as the United States and Britain say depleted uranium is a good tool for destroying a modern tank because its high density allows it to penetrate armor. Britain says in guidance that inhaling enough depleted uranium dust to cause injury would be difficult.

