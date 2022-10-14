×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Morocco | Algeria | Soccer Jerseys

Adidas Confirms Moroccan Art Inspired Algerian Soccer Jersey

Friday, 14 October 2022 11:00 AM EDT

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Adidas acknowledged on Friday that the design for its new jersey collection for Algeria's national soccer team was inspired by Morocco’s zellige mosaic pattern, resolving a dispute with the Moroccan government that had accused the sport apparel company of “cultural appropriation” of its heritage.

Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication demanded last month that Adidas pull the new collection off the market alleging that the design on the jerseys of the rival North African team depicts a traditional mosaic of colored earthenware tiles, known in Morocco as zellige.

A lawyer for the Moroccan government, Mourad Elajouti, sent “a legal warning” to Adidas on Sept. 30, demanding that the German company removed the collection within two weeks or released a statement “to identify the zellige art of Morocco as an inspiration” for the design of the Algerian team’s jerseys.

Adidas said in a statement Friday that “the design was inspired indeed by the zellige mosaic pattern, and was at no time intended to offend anyone.” The statement also confirmed “a positive resolution to the recent football jersey issue.”

The company added it has “deep respect for the people and craftsmen of Morocco,” prompting officials in the North African country to express pride over its efforts to defend Moroccan cultural heritage on the global stage.

“This case demonstrated to us tangibly the importance of protecting Moroccan cultural heritage," Elajouti, the government lawyer, said in a statement on Friday. The jersey dispute has been favorably resolved to underline "the pivotal role Morocco plays in the region in defending the intangible cultural heritage in the face of cultural appropriation attempts,” he said.

Zellige art and craftwork is present and practiced across North Africa and Andalusia, an autonomous region of Spain.

Decades-old tensions between Morocco and Algeria have deepened in recent years. They stem largely from a dispute over the Western Sahara, a territory annexed by Morocco in 1975. Sahrawis from the Algeria-backed Polisario Front have sought independence for the region for decades.

Adidas unveiled the new design last month, saying on its Middle East and North Africa Instagram account that the “Algeria culture wear collection” was inspired by the “architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar Palace” in the northern Algerian city of Tlemcen.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Adidas acknowledged on Friday that the design for its new jersey collection for Algeria's national soccer team was inspired by Morocco's zellige mosaic pattern, resolving a dispute with the Moroccan government that had accused the sport apparel company of "cultural...
Morocco,Algeria,Soccer Jerseys
374
2022-00-14
Friday, 14 October 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved