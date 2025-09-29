WATCH TV LIVE

Moldova's Pro-EU Party Wins Parliamentary Election Fraught with Russian Interference Claims

Monday, 29 September 2025 03:00 AM EDT

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s pro-Western ruling party decisively won a parliamentary election fraught with Russian interference claims that was widely viewed as a stark choice between East and West.

With nearly all polling station reports counted, electoral data showed the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity had 50.1% of the vote, while the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc has 24.2%. The Russia-friendly Alternativa Bloc came third, followed by the populist Our Party.

The tense ballot Sunday pitted the governing pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity against several Russia-friendly opponents but no viable pro-European partners. It looks to have secured a clear majority of legislative seats.

GlobalTalk
