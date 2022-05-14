Mitch McConnell Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday with a GOP delegation to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Video released Saturday morning in the United States in what would be the afternoon in Ukraine showed McConnell with a delegation meeting Zelenskyy and shaking hands outdoors in front of a building.

Zelenskyy praised the "strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people" in the caption of the video posted on Instagram. Others in the delegation with McConnell were: Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; John Cornyn, R-Texas; John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

"Thank you for your leadership in helping us in our struggle not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms," Zelenskyy said. "We really appreciate it."

The Senate GOP delegation was in Kyiv just days after the Senate had a $40 billion aid package blocked on quick passage by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. The deal remains on the Senate docket for next week.

Newsmax correspondent Sarah Williamson reported Saturday morning the delegation is still in Kyiv as of Saturday afternoon local time.

