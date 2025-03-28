WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Missing US soldiers swamp Lithuania drain

US and Lithuanian Forces Struggle to Drain Swamp to Recover 4 Soldiers in Submerged Armored Vehicle

Friday, 28 March 2025 03:01 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Lithuanian troops and authorities are struggling to drain a swampy area in Lithuania in an ongoing effort to recover four American Army soldiers who went missing three days ago. The soldiers' armored vehicle was discovered submerged in 15 feet of water and so far teams have been unable to get inside or pull it out.

U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Friday that cranes, a large-capacity pump and more than 30 tons of gravel have been brought in to help drain the water, dig out the mud and pull the M88 Hercules out of the swamp. They warn that this will be a long operation.

In a statement, the Army said that the area around the site is “incredibly wet and marshy and doesn’t support the weight of the equipment needed for the recovery of the 70-ton vehicle without significant engineering improvements. Draining the area has been slow and difficult due to ground water seepage.”

The four soldiers, whose identities have not been released, went missing early on Tuesday when they were on a mission to recover another Army vehicle during unit training. The Hercules was found on Wednesday, and teams have been working since then to get the vehicle out.

The soldiers are part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. A U.S. Navy dive crew is being brought in, and the Polish Armed Forces have volunteered to send engineers, additional equipment and 150 personnel to also assist.

“This will be a long and difficult recovery operation, but we are absolutely committed to bringing our soldiers home," said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commander of 1st Armored Division. "I remain incredibly impressed by the discipline, commitment and comradery in this unit as they attempt to recover their missing comrades.”

The soldiers were reported missing during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė, a town less than 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the border with Belarus.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. and Lithuanian troops and authorities are struggling to drain a swampy area in Lithuania in an ongoing effort to recover four American Army soldiers who went missing three days ago. The soldiers' armored vehicle was discovered submerged in 15 feet of water and so far...
Missing US soldiers swamp Lithuania drain
323
2025-01-28
Friday, 28 March 2025 03:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved