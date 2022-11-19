×
Tags: missile | strike | russian | soldiers | casualties | ukraine | war

Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack

(Newsmax)

Saturday, 19 November 2022 06:09 PM EST

Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said Saturday, the second time in four days Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident.

In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered the losses on Thursday when Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Mykhailkva, 25 miles to the south of Kherson. Russian forces abandoned the city earlier this month.

It gave no further detail. The Russian defense ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, and Reuters was unable to independently verify the Ukrainian military's account.

The United States has provided Ukraine with advanced rocket systems capable of hitting targets up to 80 km away.

Ukraine said Wednesday that around 50 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded Tuesday in a shelling attack on the village of Denezhnykove, 70 km behind front lines in the eastern province of Luhansk.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


2022-09-19
Saturday, 19 November 2022 06:09 PM
