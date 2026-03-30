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Tags: missile | israel | oil refineries

Missile Hits Fuel Tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries

Monday, 30 March 2026 09:08 AM EDT

An industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern city of Haifa was hit by debris from an intercepted missile, Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the missile was fired from Iran or Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, who were both firing at the same time. The fire service said a direct hit was identified on a gasoline storage tank within the factory grounds, causing thick smoke from the roof of a nearby structure.

"The incident has been fully contained. There are no casualties, no hazardous materials risks, and no danger to the public," said Eitan Rifa, a fire commander.

Israel Energy Minister Eli Cohen said there was no damage to production facilities and that fuel supply will not be affected. Oil Refineries, near the main base of Israel's navy, and also known as Bazan, suffered some damage from an Iranian missile strike on March 20.

During a previous conflict last June, Bazan's refinery facilities were shut down after a power station used to produce steam and electricity was significantly damaged in an attack by Iran.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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An industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern city of Haifa was hit by debris from an intercepted missile, Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday.
missile, israel, oil refineries
189
2026-08-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 09:08 AM
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