WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: miners | russia | ukraine | escape

Miners Escape From Attacked Coal Mine in Russian-Controlled Ukraine

Monday, 06 April 2026 09:37 AM EDT

All 41 miners who were trapped underground after Ukraine struck the Bilorechenska coal mine in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region have been evacuated and are safe, a Russian-installed official said on Monday.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, said power had been restored to the mine and the workers brought to the surface.

He added none of the miners was injured and that no one required medical assistance.

Earlier, Pasechnik said a Ukrainian strike had damaged a power substation supplying the mine, leaving workers trapped underground while rescue operations were under way.

Kyiv has not commented on the incident.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
All 41 miners who were trapped underground after Ukraine struck the Bilorechenska coal mine in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region have been evacuated and are safe, a Russian-installed official said on Monday.
miners, russia, ukraine, escape
100
2026-37-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved