Rep. Turner Urges Tougher Russia Sanctions, More Aid for Ukraine

Rep. Mike Turner on Sunday said the U.S. must impose tougher sanctions on Russia and let Ukraine use long-range weapons, warning that current policies "fund both sides" of the conflict.

"We definitely need to help," the Ohio Republican said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"The United States is providing aid to Ukraine. But at the same time, the West, the EU, and the United States are subsidizing Russia and its production machine, because, you know, we're buying from China and India, that is buying energy from Russia, and the EU is buying energy from Russia."

He added, "We need to place sanctions on Russia so that we're not funding their economy, which is funding their ability to attack and kill Ukraine. So we're funding both sides of this."

Turner urged passage of a sanctions bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

"The only way to get us to peace, and Trump's vision of peace, is to impact their ability for production, to stop subsidizing Russia's economy and their ability for production and killing Ukrainians," Turner said. "Give the president the ability to impact Russia's ability to wage this war and get us to peace."

He argued the legislation could draw overwhelming bipartisan support if it reached the House floor.

Turner described his recent trip to Kyiv as evidence that Ukraine is advancing in "modern warfare," particularly in its fight against drones.

"What I saw in Ukraine, which is what's really incredible, is that they are winning modern warfare," he said. "What they're doing with their anti-drone technology — I mean, they are really the tech bros of the future."

The congressman also pressed President Donald Trump to ease restrictions on long-range U.S. weapons, saying Ukraine must be able to strike Russian positions directly.

"Ukraine needs to have the ability to use long-range weapons to push Russia back," Turner said. "And when they're able to do that, they will get their territory back. If they are able to do that, they will win this war."

Turner cautioned that Russian provocations have extended into NATO airspace, including Poland and Romania.

"They're seeing that Poland and Romania don't have the advanced technology that Ukraine does," he said. "Instead of going through Ukraine, they're going over Ukraine."