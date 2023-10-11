Pence Calls for 'Snapback' Sanctions Against Iran

GOP presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence is calling for snapback sanctions against Iran following Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel last weekend.

"It's incomprehensible to me that the Biden administration after years of kowtowing to Iran, after years of a policy of appeasement toward the mullahs in Tehran, is now continuing to refuse to cancel the $6 billion in ransom payment," Pence said Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News.

"They ought to be calling for snapback sanctions to further isolate Iran. The answer here is American strength, a show of force in the region, that makes it clear we will stand by our most cherished ally, Israel."

The term "snapback" is used to describe the process by which U.N. sanctions and restrictions can be reimposed on Iran.

Hamas' assault Saturday has been marked as the worst breach in Israel's defenses since Arab armies waged war in 1973. It followed two years of subterfuge by Hamas that involved keeping its military plans under wraps and convincing Israel it did not want a fight.

Hamas' attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 Israelis. Multiple media reports show Iran was behind the attack because Hamas is one of its proxy groups in the Middle East.

In August, details were made public of an agreement in which President Joe Biden approved to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets in South Korea in exchange for five U.S. hostages held by Tehran. At the same time, five Iranians held by the United States were allowed to leave.

Washington, under former President Donald Trump, had placed a ban on Iran's oil exports and sanctions on its banking sector in 2019.