Mike Johnson, Mitch McConnell Press Biden on Aid to Israel

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are demanding that President Joe Biden immediately expedite congressionally approved foreign military assistance to Israel.

In a letter obtained by Newsmax to Biden dated Wednesday, the Republican leaders said they were "alarmed by media reports" that the "Administration had delayed the delivery of a variety of weapons shipments bound for Israel. This news flies in the face of assurances provided regarding the timely delivery of security assistance to Israel."

Congress passed last month, and Biden signed legislation, providing $26.3 billion in aid to Israel and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. But the Biden administration reportedly paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns the country was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah against the wishes of the U.S. Israel this week began the operation in Rafah, the last front in the Jewish state’s war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

"We believe that security assistance to Israel is an urgent priority that must not be delayed," Johnson and McConnell wrote. "These recent press reports and pauses in critical weapons shipments call into question your pledge that your commitment to Israel's security will remain ironclad.

"Despite regular engagement on security assistance to Israel, and repeated assurances from the most senior officials over the past several months, it was only after public press reports and subsequent engagement by our offices that we learned from your staff that 'a review of a specific weapons shipment' was underway. The American public deserves to understand the nature, timing, and scope of these reviews."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing Wednesday, "We’re going to do what’s necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself. With that said, we are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance, shipments, in the context of unfolding events in Rafah."

Johnson and McConnell wrote they have been unable to get information from the State Department and Pentagon regarding the ongoing review.

"Israel faces an existential and multifront threat as recently demonstrated by the direct attack by Iran and Iranian-backed terrorists, and daylight between the United States and Israel at this dangerous time risks emboldening Israel's enemies and undermining the trust that other allies and partners have in the United States," they wrote.

"We ask that you provide relevant responses by the end of the week on the timing of this 'review,' if any other shipments will be similarly paused, what office is responsible for conducting the review(s), and most importantly when the review is anticipated to end to allow this vital assistance to move forward."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.