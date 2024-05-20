Speaker, Other Top Republicans Renew Push to Sanction World Court for Israel Overreach

Republicans on Monday outraged by the International Criminal Court issuing arrests warrants for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes in its military response to Iranian-backed Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack renewed calls for sanctioning the organization.

"The ICC has no authority over Israel or the United States, and today’s baseless and illegitimate decision should face global condemnation," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., posted on X. "International bureaucrats cannot be allowed to use lawfare to usurp the authority of democratic nations that maintain the rule of law. Israel is fighting a just war for survival, and the ICC is attempting to equate Israeli officials to the evil terrorists who perpetrated the October 7th massacre.

"It’s clear the ICC’s decision has been advanced due to the Biden Administration’s pressure campaign against Israel and its outlandish State Department investigations. In the absence of leadership from the White House, Congress is reviewing all options, including sanctions, to punish the ICC and ensure its leadership faces consequences if they proceed. If the ICC is allowed to threaten Israeli leaders, ours could be next."

Earlier this month, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., chair of the House Republican Conference, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced legislation that would reimpose sanctions against the ICC and its employees who investigate or prosecute the U.S. or its allies. Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida, and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee last year sponsored similar legislation.

An executive order by former President Donald Trump in June 2020 placed sanctions on the ICC but it was undone by the Biden administration in April 2021. The U.S. and Israel are not part of the ICC and do not recognize its authority.

"Equating Israel’s democratically elected leaders with the perpetrators of the worst attack on Jews since WWII shows what a farce the International Criminal Court is," Cotton, R-Ark., said Monday in a news release. "[Prosecutor Karim] Khan’s kangaroo court has no jurisdiction in Israel to pursue these antisemitic and politically motivated ‘charges.’ My colleagues and I look forward to making sure neither Khan, his associates nor their families, will ever set foot again in the United States."

The ICC also issued arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, its military leader Muhammad Deif, and its Qatar-based political leader Ismail Haniyeh on charges of war crimes.

In other posts Monday on X, House Republicans took offense to the court’s actions against the Israeli leaders:

Stefanik said, "The ICC is an illegitimate court that equivocates a peaceful nation protecting its right to exist with radical terror groups that commit genocide. Congress must pass my bill with @chiproytx, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, that will punish those in the ICC that made this baseless undemocratic decision."

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.: "America doesn't recognize the International Criminal Court, but the court sure as hell will recognize what happens when you target our allies."

Roy: The Trump administration was right to impose sanctions on the ICC. @HouseGOP must pass Rep. Roy, @RepBrianMast, and @RepStefanik's bill [HR 8282] to reimpose sanctions on the ICC for targeting our ally Israel. Thank you @SenTomCotton for your leadership on this in the Senate."

The House bill revokes the visas of any ICC employee or associate who participates in investigating, prosecuting, or assisting in the investigation or prosecution of current or former U.S. soldiers or officials or the current or former officials or troops of any ally of the United States. It also revokes the visas of all ICC employees, all persons acting on behalf of the ICC, and the immediate family members of those sanctioned for investigating U.S. and allied troops and officials.