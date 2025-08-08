Huckabee: UK Would've Lost WWII With Starmer in Charge

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee lashed out at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his response to Israel's plan to take control over Gaza City, suggesting Friday that the United Kingdom would have lost World War II had Starmer had been in charge.

Starmer posted a statement early Friday on X in which he said, "The Israeli Government's decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately. Every day, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions. We need a ceasefire now."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently denied reports that Israel has created a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. He has vowed to continue the military operation that began after Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, until Hamas is destroyed and the reamining 50 hostages, about 20 of whom are presumed to be alive, are returned. Hamas has resisted several attempts at a ceasefire deal.

The U.K., France, and other countries are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region through a two-state solution, with France already recognizing a Palestinian state. Starmer threatened to do the same in September if Israel doesn't take substantive steps to allow more aid to enter Gaza, make clear there will be no annexation of the West Bank, and commit to a long-term peace process that delivers a Palestinian state coexisting in peace alongside Israel.

"So, Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved?" Huckabee responded Friday morning in a post on X. "Did UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn't food you dropped. If you had been PM then, UK would be speaking German!"

More than 3,400 tons of high-explosive bombs and incendiary devices were dropped on Dresden, Germany, in World War II by more than 800 American and British aircraft over two days in February 1945, according to History.com. The firestorm created by the bombings set the city ablaze for many more days. Between 22,700 and 25,000 were believed to have been killed.

"How much food has Starmer, and the UK sent to Gaza?" Huckabee wrote in another post on X. "@IsraeliPM has already sent 2 MILLION TONS into Gaza & none of it even getting to hostages. Maybe UK PM ought to sit this one out & follow Arab League who said Hamas should disarm & release ALL hostages immediately."

A spokesperson for Starmer declined to comment to the BBC.