Amb. Huckabee: Pro-Palestine UK, France Support Israel's Enemies

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee accused the United Kingdom and France of "turning their back" on Israel with announcements they would recognize a Palestinian state.

Huckabee ripped the U.K. and France, two of America's biggest allies, during an interview with The Times of Israel published Wednesday.

"I'm worried very much that people who claim to be a part of Western civilization do not see their connection to Israel," Huckabee told the Times' David Horovitz.

"It should be pretty obvious to them that there is a value system upon which Israel is founded, the same value system upon which the United States was founded, and quite frankly, the same value system that most of the European nations are supposedly founded upon. So what has happened to them? I don't understand it, and it's a head-scratcher for me."

Huckabee even blamed the U.K. and France for destroying any chance of a peace deal to end the Gaza war between Israel and the Hamas terrorists.

"You don't go and make some profound decision that you're going to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state — which is in and of itself provocative, but even more so in light of the fact that Hamas is holding hostages and is celebrating these announcements," Huckabee said.

"Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio said last weekend, which I thought was quite accurate, that those public declarations by the French and the Brits [about intending to recognize Palestine] ended negotiations with Hamas. Just destroyed it. That was it. That was the end of it. Because they looked at it and said, 'We're winning. This is great. The result of Oct. 7th is going to be a Palestinian state.'"

Horovitz suggested to Huckabee that the British and French may have issued pro-Palestine announcements because they disagree with the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and not as a sign they're against the Israeli people.

"Look, it's perfectly acceptable to be in disagreement with the policies of any government, whether it's the Brits or the French or whatever," Huckabee said. "I regularly disagree with some of those governments. But I wouldn't turn my back on them when they're under siege. You don't do that to friends. You just don't do that to your friends."

He added, "And if you do have a disagreement with them, you bring it to them quietly. You don't hang them out to dry in a public forum. You don't join with and aid and abet their sworn adversaries, those who are trying to kill them, who literally are trying to kill them. You would pursue that through some diplomatic channel, with some circumspection."

Australia and Canada also recently have announced intentions to recognize a Palestinian state.