Ambassador Huckabee Slams France's Push for Palestinian State

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee criticized the French government's increasingly hostile diplomatic stance toward Israel, particularly its efforts to form an international coalition aimed at imposing a "Palestinian state" during the ongoing war.

"It's incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against," Huckabee said during an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

Huckabee suggested that the French government establish a "Palestinian state" on the French Riviera.

"Oct. 7 changed a lot of things. If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them – carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state. They are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. And I find it revolting that they think they have the right to do such a thing," Huckabee argued.

The Israeli government and much of the Israeli public currently oppose the establishment of a state that they view as a serious threat to the Jewish state's national security. Furthermore, following the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping of 251 people, Israelis generally view such unilateral diplomatic move as a major reward for anti-Israel terrorism.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in April that France plans to recognize a "Palestinian state" in the near future.

"We must move toward recognition [of a Palestinian state], and so, in the coming months, we will," Macron stated.

The French leader claimed that such diplomatic move would facilitate peace in the Middle East.

"I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognize Israel in turn, which many of them do not do," Macron stated.

However, the French president failed to address the fact that both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority oppose Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state within any boundaries. France has also demanded an end of Israel's self-defense military operations against Hamas, an Iranian terrorist proxy which openly calls for the Jewish state's destruction.

France and Saudi Arabia are scheduled to co-host an international conference in June with the goal of unilaterally implementing the two-state solution while ignoring Israel's legitimate security concerns.

Huckabee addressed the French-Saudi unilateral international plan.

"I hope they will reconsider but the U.S. will not participate. It simply will not be a part of such a ruse," the U.S. envoy said.

Huckabee also addressed the reported recent tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the Iranian nuclear threat.

"I don't think pro-Israel Americans need to be concerned that there's some rift between the United States and Israel. Are there sometimes differences of opinion on the next steps in the war in Gaza, getting the hostages home, or maybe to avoid an all-out war with Iran? Of course, that's natural," Huckabee said.

The Israeli government on Sunday blocked an attempt by foreign ministers from several Arab states including Saudi Arabia to visit the Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in a unilateral push for the establishment of a "Palestinian state" as Israel is still facing terrorism and threats on multiple fronts.

"Israel will not cooperate with moves designed to harm it and its security," an Israeli official stated, stressing that Jerusalem would not accept "a terrorist state in the heart of the Land of Israel."

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.