Huckabee: Trump-Netanyahu Tension Reports 'Nonsense'

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, continued Saturday to push back at reports of tensions between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying claims of friction between the two world leaders over the United States' discussions on Iran and other key issues are "nonsense."

After slamming Israel Hayom, the most widely distributed newspaper in Israel, on Friday for publishing a report stating that Netanyahu is frustrated over being excluded from the talks, Huckabee on Saturday spoke out against similar coverage in The Jerusalem Post.

He commented on X that the publication "needs better sources than this unidentified 'source'" and said his 4-year-old grandson, Teddy, is "more reliable."

"And take it from Teddy," Huckabee said. "This report is nonsense. @Israel doesn't have a better friend than @POTUS!"

The Jerusalem Post on Saturday, quoting a Gulf diplomatic source, reported that Trump "will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas."

The source also commented that if the United States recognizes the state of Palestine, "It will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords."

Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, a former Gulf diplomat, meanwhile, told the Post that he does not expect Trump's announcement to be about the Palestinians, as neither Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi nor King Abdullah II of Jordan have been invited.

"They are the two countries closest to Palestine, and it would be important for them to be present at any event like this," Al-Ibraham said.

He added that there will be "major deals" coming, "perhaps similar to what happened at the 2017 Gulf-U.S. summit, with Saudi deals worth more than $400 billion. Let's not forget that the UAE [United Arab Emirates] announced investments in the U.S. worth more than $1 trillion, and Saudi Arabia announced investments worth more than $600 billion."

Trump intends to visit Qatar and the UAE after his visit wraps up in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ibrahim added.

"These are two important economies with significant financial resources and major investments in the United States," he said.

Huckabee, meanwhile, posted on Saturday a report from columnist Hillel Fuld, which he said would "ease some minds" about the "nonsense being spread" about Trump and Netanyahu from anonymous sources.

"The partnership is STRONG," Huckabee posted. "What is broken is credibility about fake news."

Fuld had posted that he would be the "first to admit I was duped" if rumors that Trump, including that he has signed a nuclear deal with the Saudis without demanding normalization with Israel, are true.

But Fuld said that he has spent "significant time" with Huckabee, whose "love for Israel and the Jewish people is unparalleled. You can't fake that kind of love."

And if the rumors are true, Huckabee would do what he could to influence Trump, he said.

"For now, I call fake news ... Do we have any sort of confirmation on any of these rumors or are they just random journalists and 'Influencers' spreading anti-Trump and anti-Bibi propaganda?" Fuld wrote.