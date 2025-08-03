WATCH TV LIVE

UN Says 68 African Migrants Were Killed When Boat Capsized off Yemen

Sunday, 03 August 2025 03:01 PM EDT

CAIRO (AP) — At least 68 African migrants died and 74 others were missing after their boat capsized Sunday in the waters off Yemen, the U.N.’s migration agency said.

Abdusattor Esoev, head of the International Organization for Migration in Yemen told The Associated Press that the boat, with 154 Ethiopian migrants, capsized off Yemen’s province of Abyan.

Twelve migrants survived the shipwreck, he said, adding that the bodies of 54 migrants washed ashore in the district of Khanfar and 14 others were found dead at a different location and taken to a hospital morgue.

