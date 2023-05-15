×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: migration UN director

UN Migration Agency Elects American as 1st Woman Director

Monday, 15 May 2023 11:00 AM EDT

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.

She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration.

Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him in Monday’s election.

The IOM said member states elected Pope to lead the Geneva-based agency at a special session. She will start her five-year term on Oct. 1

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration.Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former...
migration UN director
82
2023-00-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved