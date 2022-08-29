×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Migration | Spain

Bodies of 7 Migrants Found off Spain's Southeastern Coast

Monday, 29 August 2022 01:00 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police said Monday they have found the bodies of seven migrants they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.

The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement. Police believe the seven were of north African origin. They are investigating if they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.

Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain by boat each year. Many die in the attempt.

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Spanish police said Monday they have found the bodies of seven migrants they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement....
Migration,Spain
110
2022-00-29
Monday, 29 August 2022 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved