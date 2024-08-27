Spain's Leader Begins West Africa Tour in Mauritania to Tackle Irregular Migration to Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's prime minister embarked on a three-day tour of West Africa on Tuesday as the European nation struggled to contain the number of people making the dangerous Atlantic voyage by boat to the Canary Islands.

The Spanish archipelago — located close to the African coast and used as a stepping stone for migrants and refugees trying to reach continental Europe — has seen more than 22,000 people disembark on its shores since January, according to Spain's Interior Ministry, more than double the number of irregular arrivals for the same period last year.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez begins his visit in Mauritania before continuing south to Gambia and Senegal. The three coastal nations have become the main departure points used by smugglers to launch overcrowded boats. Thousands of Malian refugees fleeing violence and instability are among those embarking on the perilous Atlantic route to the Canaries, as well as unemployed youth from Senegal, Mauritania and other West African nations who seek better job opportunities abroad.

There are also increasingly more teenagers and children traveling alone to the Canary Islands, which has overwhelmed the local government responsible for their care. Spanish authorities say they are bracing for even more arrivals this fall when sailing conditions in the deadly Atlantic Ocean between West Africa and the Spanish archipelago are more favorable.

To tackle the issue, Sánchez is expected to sign several bilateral agreements with his African counterparts and strengthen cooperation between Spanish and local security forces working together to combat people smuggling. Spain will also expand its circular migration program, which allows migrants to come and work in Spain temporarily in areas like agriculture. To address the root causes of migration, the Spanish government said that it would also announce longer-term investment and business partnerships in the areas of development, connectivity and education.

It's the second time that the Spanish leader visits Mauritania this year. In February, Sánchez traveled to the largely deserted and impoverished nation alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and announced 210 million euros (around $235 million) to help the country curb migration. Seen as a beacon of stability in the volatile Sahel region, Mauritania hosts about 200,000 Malian refugees on its border.

