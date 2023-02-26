×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Migration | Italy

Reports: Migrant Boat Breaks Apart off Italy, about 30 Dead

Sunday, 26 February 2023 04:01 AM EST

ROME (AP) — The Italian coast guard has spotted about 30 bodies after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy’s mainland, RAI state radio reported Sunday.

Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula, RAI said the ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn Sunday.

It said vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.

Coast guard and other rescue services were not immediately available for more details.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- The Italian coast guard has spotted about 30 bodies after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy's mainland, RAI state radio reported Sunday.Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the toe of...
Migration,Italy
97
2023-01-26
Sunday, 26 February 2023 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved