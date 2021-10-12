×
Migration | France | Train Deaths

Train Hits, Kills 3 People Thought to be Sleeping Migrants

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 09:01 AM

PARIS (AP) — A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.

The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye, on France's border with Spain, and the city of Bordeaux, the national railway company SNCF said. The collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m., striking four people who were on the tracks, it said.

The victims were thought to be migrants “who were sleeping or were lying ... on the railway line," said Eneko Aldana-Douat, mayor of Ciboure, near the crash site.

He said it's not unusual to see migrants in that region near the border.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


