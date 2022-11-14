×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Migration | France | Britain

France and U.K. Sign Agreement to Curb Channel Crossings

France and U.K. Sign Agreement to Curb Channel Crossings

Monday, 14 November 2022 04:00 AM EST

PARIS (AP) — The interior ministers of France and Britain on Monday signed a joint agreement to try to curb migration across the English channel — a regular source of friction between the two countries.

The British government has agreed to pay up some 72.2 million euros to France in 2022-2023 in exchange for France increasing its security presence by 40% across sea access points on the coast.

This represents 350 more gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed the agreement in Paris.

The pact contains proposals to fight crime across the regular migration routes, with the two ministers agreeing that their countries would harvest information from intercepted migrants to help tackle smuggling networks.

“Technological and human resources” including drones could be used on the French coast to better intercept boats, the agreement adds.

No specific target for boat interceptions was included in the agreement.

Britain has said that over 40,000 migrants have landed on English beaches this year alone.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The interior ministers of France and Britain on Monday signed a joint agreement to try to curb migration across the English channel - a regular source of friction between the two countries.The British government has agreed to pay up some 72.2 million euros to France in...
Migration,France,Britain
172
2022-00-14
Monday, 14 November 2022 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved