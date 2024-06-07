WATCH TV LIVE

Clarification: Migration-Syria Story

Friday, 07 June 2024 01:00 PM EDT

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — In a story published May 17, 2024, The Associated Press reported that Cypriot authorities said the governments of eight European Union member states, including Denmark, jointly said the situation in Syria should be re-evaluated to allow for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees back to their homeland. However, Denmark later said that it did not sign the declaration.

