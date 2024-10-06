WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mideast wars lebanon hezbollah hamas 6 october 2024

Apparent Israeli Airstrike on Mosque in Central Gaza Kills at Least 18 People

Apparent Israeli Airstrike on Mosque in Central Gaza Kills at Least 18 People

Sunday, 06 October 2024 01:01 AM EDT

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An apparent Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 18 people in central Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.

The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, the hospital said in a statement.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the hospital morgue. Hospital records showed that the dead were all men. Another two men were critically wounded, the hospital said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment about the strike on the mosque.

The latest strikes add to the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which is now nearing 42,000 according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths, but many of the dead were women and children.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo, Egypt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An apparent Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 18 people in central Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the alAqsa Martyrs hospital in the town of Deir alBalah, the hospital said in a statement.An...
mideast wars lebanon hezbollah hamas 6 october 2024
138
2024-01-06
Sunday, 06 October 2024 01:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved