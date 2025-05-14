Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 48 People, Including 22 Children, Hospitals Say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least 22 children were killed in Gaza overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday in a punishing series of Israeli airstrikes on homes in northern Gaza, according to local hospitals.

The strikes killed at least 48 people in total, the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya reported. The strikes came a day after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage in a deal brokered by the United States, and as President Donald Trump was visiting Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was “no way” Israel would halt its war in Gaza, dimming hopes for a ceasefire.