Israel Launches a New Military Operation in Gaza to Pressure Hamas to Release Hostages

Saturday, 17 May 2025 08:00 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Saturday it has launched a new military operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages.

Israel’s defense minister said Operation Gideon Chariots began and was being led with “great force” by Israel’s army.

The announcement comes after days of intensive strikes across Gaza that killed hundreds of people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to escalate pressure on Hamas with the aim of destroying the militant group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


