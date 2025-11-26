WATCH TV LIVE

mideast wars israel gaza

Israel Identifies the Latest Remains Returned from Gaza as Hostage Dror Or

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 02:01 AM EST

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel had identified the latest remains returned from Gaza as hostage Dror Or.

That leaves the bodies of two hostages in Gaza as the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement nears a conclusion.

Palestinian militants released Or’s remains Tuesday.

Israel has agreed to release 15 Palestinian bodies for each hostage returned.

2025-01-26
Wednesday, 26 November 2025 02:01 AM
