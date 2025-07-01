WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mideast wars gaza netanyahu trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says He's Going to Washington Next Week to Meet with Trump

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 06:00 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he will travel to Washington next week to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials.

Speaking to a meeting of his Cabinet, Netanyahu did not elaborate on the contents of his visit, except to say he will discuss a trade deal.

Netanyahu’s visit comes as Trump has signaled he is ready for Israel and Hamas to wind down the war in Gaza, which is likely to be a focus of their talks. Iran, following the 12-day war with Israel, is also expected to be a main topic of discussion.

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 06:00 AM
