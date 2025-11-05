Bodies of 15 Palestinians Arrive at Gaza Hospital from Israel

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hospital officials in Gaza said they have received the bodies of 15 Palestinians from Israel.

The announcement, made by officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, brings the number of Palestinian bodies returned to Gaza to 285.

The latest return of bodies of the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire came the day after Palestinian militants in Gaza handed over the body of an Israeli soldier taken hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that started the war.